Aldi celebrates successful partnership with Shropshire pie supplier

From its site in Market Drayton, Compleat Food Group has supplied Britain’s fourth largest supermarket with a range of savoury pastry products since 2000, producing up to 2 million pies each year for the supermarket’s UK stores.

This year, the local business has introduced new flavours to Aldi’s shelves, including Wagyu and Caramelised Onion and Wagyu and Wild Garlic.

Compleat Food take inspiration from traditional pub classics and supply Aldi’s Specially Selected Steak Pie and Specially Selected Chicken, Smoked Bacon and Leek Pie, available in family and individual servings.

The long-term partnership has seen Compleat Food Group enjoy significant growth over the years, now employing around 600 people at its Palethorpes bakery in Market Drayton.

As the company has developed, it has invested in new technologies to meet the increased and changing demand, implementing new systems and tools to assist with its production, including hot pie crimping techniques.

Mark Howgego, Chief Product Officer at Compleat Food Group, said: “We are so proud of our partnership with Aldi, and it has been a pleasure to supply its customers with our pies for more than 25 years now.

“We pride ourselves on developing new, innovative products that customers love, and we have lots of exciting plans ahead.”

Julie Ashfield, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldi UK, said: “Compleat Food Group has become a trusted partner for Aldi, and it has been brilliant to watch the business go from strength to strength.

“We are excited to continue to work together and have no doubt the new pies will go down a treat with our customers.”