Money Matters: How much your council tax is going up and what support you can get

It’s once again that time of year when council tax goes up. With councils struggling to balance the books, residents are having to hand over more and more cash to help fund local services.

Councils set their budgets each February for the next financial year, so we now know what we’re going to be paying every month from April.

The amount you’re billed for depends on many factors, including which local authority area you live in, the council tax ‘band’ of your home and who lives with you.

Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Staffordshire County Council have all decided to increase their council tax bills by 4.99 per cent, the maximum legally allowed without a local referendum. This is made up of a 2.99 per cent increase for general spending, plus 2 per cent specifically for social care.

In two-tier areas like Staffordshire, borough and district councils can put their portion of the bill up by 2.99 per cent.

Town and parish councils can increase their bills by a higher percentage, but the overall amounts are much lower.

As well as councils, part of your council tax bill goes to your local police force and fire and rescue service, which set their own amounts.

A typical band D home should expect to see a total increase of about £100 a year in most areas, but keep an eye out for a letter from your local authority with an exact breakdown of your new monthly payments.

I know another bill increase will be a cause for concern for many people, but there are a number of support mechanisms and discounts that you might be eligible for, which can bring your bill down significantly.

Most people pay their council tax in 10 instalments and have two months off in February and March. But you can ask the council to spread it over 12 months if you prefer, which can make it easier if you work to a monthly budget.

You may also be eligible for discounted council tax. If you’re a household with only one adult, for example, you should be entitled to at least a 25 per cent reduction.

You could get an even greater discount depending on the circumstances of any adults in the home.

Full-time students, those classed as having a “severe mental impairment”, and live-in carers providing care for someone who is not their partner or child, are all eligible for a council tax exemption or discount.

To claim a discount based on some of these factors you might need medical evidence and be claiming certain benefits.

You could also get a reduction if you are on a low income and/or claim means-tested benefits such as Universal Credit or pension credit. It’s up to individual councils how much discount to offer in these circumstances, so it varies by area.

If your home has been adapted for a disabled person, you can drop a council tax band. If your property is already in band A, you can have a 17 per cent reduction instead.

If you think you could be eligible for any discounts or reductions, contact your council.

Wrekin Housing Group customers can contact our Money Matters team if they are worried about their bills.