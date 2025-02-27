Bicycle repairs added to Bridgnorth Repair Café offer

Other repairs available include small household electricals, clothing/textiles, jewellery and general small/mechanical repairs. Fixing will be carried out free of charge by volunteers but any necessary parts for an item will need to be purchased by the visitor. Donations are also welcomed to support the running of future repair café events in the town.

Lou Hudson, one of the volunteers organising the event, said: “Our team of fantastic volunteers have worked really hard to get this first event organised, recruiting a brilliant group of skilled local people who are kindly giving their time and expertise for free. We are really grateful to Frith Resource Management for covering the insurance costs of running the repair café events, as well as funding PAT training so that one of our volunteers can safety check all of the electrical items that we fix. All we need now is for local people to bring their items in on Saturday – and we will do our best to help!”

There is no need for visitors to book; they can just call in with the item that needs repairing and enjoy a cuppa and a biscuit while they wait. Visitors can also chat to the fixing volunteers to learn how to repair the item themselves in future.

A bike repair carried out at a repair cafe

Repair cafes have lots of benefits, including reducing the number of items going into landfill, sharing valuable repair skills that could otherwise be lost and saving people money because they need not buy a replacement item. For safety reasons, the volunteers cannot fix microwaves, safety equipment or white goods.