Mortimer Lodge in Bridgnorth plays part in new £400,000 charity partnership

Churchill’s own Churchill Foundation has pledged to donate £400,000 over the next three years to reinforce Hourglass’ vital services, including its 24/7 helpline and frontline support teams. The funding will help expand life-changing support for older victim-survivors, their families, and care professionals across the UK.

As a leading provider of housing for the over-60s, Churchill understands the challenges older generations face and is committed to ensuring their safety and wellbeing. The Churchill Foundation’s mission to promote health, dignity, and security for older people aligns perfectly with Hourglass’ dedication to ending elder abuse.

Churchill’s Chairman & CEO Spencer J McCarthy welcomed the initiative, saying: “Older people are a valued and vital part of our communities, yet too often, they are left unheard and unprotected. At Churchill, we are committed to making a real difference, and this partnership with Hourglass allows us to support over 60s in Bridgnorth and across the country who are suffering in silence.”

Churchill Foundation Director Emma McCarthy at launch of new partnership with Hourglass Safer Ageing charity

Every year, one in six people over 60 experience financial, physical, psychological, sexual abuse, or neglect – affecting 2.6 million people nationwide. This new partnership aims to:

Strengthen Hourglass’ 24/7 Helpline

Maintain and expand frontline service staff across England

Raise awareness of elder abuse

Hourglass CEO Richard Robinson added: “Our vision is a safer ageing society where older people are free from abuse and neglect. This partnership with Churchill Foundation is a game-changer, enabling us to expand our essential services and raise awareness of the urgent need to protect older people across the country.”

For further information on Hourglass, please visit wearehourglass.org.