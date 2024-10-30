Coming to Bridgnorth - Robin Nolan Trio: For The Love Of George Harrison

George Harrison was a fan and friend of Robin Nolan, one of the world’s leading authorities on Gypsy Jazz. Harrison even named him as one of his favourite guitarists!

Nolan has a new instrumental album out on Harrison’s ‘Dark Horse Records’ and was recorded using three of George’s famous Beatles guitars including the Gibson J160E which has the distinction of being the only guitar used on every Beatles album, the Spanish Ramirez as famously heard on 'And I Love Her' and the 12 String Rickenbacker 360/12 used by George on the bulk of the 'A Hard Day’s Night' album.

This is the first time these guitars have been recorded since the 1970's, an exciting prospect for all Beatles fans as well as lovers of the music of George Harrison and acoustic guitar.

Robin, who spent some of his childhood in Much Wenlock, will be visiting Shropshire again as part of his tour. His trio will be playing songs from the new record, some original compositions and of course some gypsy jazz classics!

The Trio features UK guitar virtuoso Chris Quinn often seen alongside gypsy jazz royalty Stochelo Rosenberg and Paulus Schäfer and Tom Moore on bass, well known as a regular member of the Remi Harris Trio.

The concert takes place at Theatre on the Steps, Bridgnorth on November 29. For tickets and full info please visit theatreonthesteps.co.uk/product/robinnolan.

By Clare Jones - Contributor