Join our Halloween Party - spooky fun for a great cause!

Our first event is a Halloween Party on Thursday, 31 October, from 1pm to 4pm, at 8 Pearson Road, TF2 9TX.

The event promises to be a fun-filled afternoon featuring games, treats, and activities for all ages. All proceeds will go directly to Parents Opening Doors (PODS), Telford.

We have also set up a JustGiving page to make online donations simple for those wishing to contribute, you can find our page at: JustGiving page justgiving.com/page/katherine-griffiths-1727339554203

In addition to fundraising, we are pleased to offer PODS free access to the practical elements of our in-house training sessions. These spaces will be provided at no cost and will be facilitated by our fully qualified trainers. This includes upcoming courses in Paediatric Basic Life Support (BLS) and Oliver McGowan Training, as well as existing courses such as:

Deteriorating Adult

Basic Life Support & First Aid

Safeguarding Adults at Risk

Tissue Viability & Skin Integrity

Infection Control

Moving and Handling

Medication Management

We believe these training opportunities can provide valuable support to the families and carers involved with PODS.

For information about PODs, see podstelford.org.

Together, we can make a difference in the lives of local families.

By Katherine Griffiths - Contributor