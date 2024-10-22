Wolverhampton Fireworks - same fantastic display - new location

Visitors can expect two spectacular firework displays:

Children’s Low-Noise Musical Display - a special display designed for our younger guests with less noise but plenty of colour, starting at 7.15pm.

Main Musical Firework Extravaganza - watch the skies burst with colour during our main display at 8.30pm, choreographed to an epic soundtrack.

Family fun following the fireworks, rock out to the sounds of the 'Now I’m Here' Queen tribute band at 9pm.

Enjoy the funfair, food stalls, and licensed bar available throughout the evening. And, of course, Dicky Dodd will keep the excitement going with music and entertainment!

Advanced tickets are still available until October 27. Don’t miss out on great prices: adults (16+) £8, children (3-15) £6, infants (under 3) free. Get your tickets now to avoid disappointment from komodoevents.com/events/wolverhampton-fireworks-2/

What's happening. Poster: Komodo Fireworks

Please note, there is no onsite parking for this event. However, Wolverhampton City Council provides several nearby car parks: Fold Street (WV1 4LP), Birch Street (WV1 4HY), Peel Street (WV3 0SW). A limited number of accessible parking spaces are available at the South Gate entrance for Blue Badge holders.

Gates open at 5pm, access via: South Gate (main gate and accessibility access) open 5pm, Connaught Road open 5-8pm, Landsdown Road open 5-7pm.

By Jane Sosbe - Contributor