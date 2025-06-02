Bobbies on the beat uncover £1m cannabis grow near Cosford after tip-off from the public

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shifnal and Albrighton Police posted about the discovery on social media, revealing that officers had found 1,160 plants in a derelict site.

Three men were also arrested in relation to the find.

The plants discovered by officers. Picture: Shifnal and Albrighton Police

They confirmed the discovery came after information provided while out on the beat in Albrighton.

A post on social media explained: "On Friday (May 30) Inspector Damien Kelly and PC Cummings from Shifnal & Albrighton Safer Neighbourhood Team were conducting a foot patrol through Albrighton engaging with members of the public.

"While out in the local community information was given to them about suspicious activities at a derelict site near to Cosford.

"Officers acted on the information and discovered a suspected cannabis grow, where 1,160 plants were found, with an estimated street value of over £1 million.

"Three men were arrested at the location on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis and have since been released on police bail as officers continue with lines of enquiry.

"Thank you for your help, it is only by the police and the public working together that we can prevent and detect crime."