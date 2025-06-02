Man rushed to hospital with serious injuries after crash with hedge on A-road near Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 12.09pm reporting a road traffic collision along the A458 near Rowton Castle.

Four fire crews including a rescue tender were sent from Shrewsbury and Wellington fire stations to the scene. Land ambulance crews also attended.

A fire service spokesperson said the incident involved one vehicle that had crashed into a hedge.

A man was treated for injuries that are believed to be serious and taken to hospital via land ambulance, the spokesperson added.

Firefighters used electric saws and cutters to deal with the incident.

Crews remained at the scene at 1.10pm.