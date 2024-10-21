Children to learn about the dangers of knife crime and how to stay safe - Rotarians told

Shrewsbury & Oswestry Crucial Crew’s trustee fundraiser Geof Proffitt visited Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club to make an appeal to members for their backing for the 2025 event which will be run over a two-week period in June.

At the same time, for the club to provide volunteer chaperones who feel they can give something back to the community.

He told Rotarians that knife crime had been incorporated into the awareness event. “Although not a problem in Shropshire, we still keep an eye on it and invited the police along. I don’t know what will happen next year – it might be knives or drugs.”

During the day sessions comprised issues that were current and topical to young people, for example knife crime and vaping. The objective was to give young people the information they needed to recognise, and then avoid, situations that were, or could become, dangerous to them.

He also unveiled to the club the Crucial Crew T-shirt acknowledging what he described as the ‘invaluable support of Rotary’ with the Rotary logo printed on each of the 1,500 shirts which would be worn by all 1,500 year six children attending from 50 primary schools in Shrewsbury and Oswestry as well as villages in between.

As well as a T-shirt, each child attending Crucial Crew received a goodie bag and a workbook which reinforces the valuable information they gained.

The Shrewsbury and Oswestry Crucial Crew logo. Photo: Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club has again been requested to consider supporting Crucial Crew as well as providing volunteer chaperones for the June 2-13 event in 2025. The club has donated over £1,000 in the past five years.

In addition to Rotary, Shrewsbury and Oswestry Crucial Crew offers opportunities for businesses and individuals to contribute – businesses as financial sponsors and individuals as chaperones.

Anyone interested in learning more about Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club can contact gdmw@hotmail.co.uk

By Peter Love - Contributor