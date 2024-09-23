TV talent show star to take to the stage for Nightingale House’s Christmas celebration concert

BAFTA-nominated Lucy Illingworth will appear at Wrexham’s William Aston Hall on Sunday, 24 November for Nightingale House’s annual musical celebration along with a host of other talented performers.

Lucy stole the nation’s hearts when she featured on the TV talent show at just 13 years old last year. Her beautiful performance on a keyboard at Leeds Train Station stopped people in their tracks and left bystanders in tears as she played her beautiful rendition of Chopin‘s Nocturne in B-flat Minor.

She went on to win the competition.

Lucy is completely blind and has a chromosome 16 duplication, which is a rare condition affecting mental health with autism traits and affecting overall communication. However, Lucy has an extraordinary talent and it is by using this natural talent, Lucy is able to communicate.

Following her success on the Piano, Lucy was invited to perform at HRH King‘s Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle, where she played a note perfect performance of Bach Prelude in C in front of 18 million people, and earlier this month performed at the Paralympic Homecoming Ceremony.

Nightingale House Hospice’s Christmas Celebration Concert will be held at William Aston Hall in Wrexham on Sunday, 24 November and promises guests a magical evening of classic Christmas carols and festivities.

As well as a performance by Lucy, the event, sponsored by DTTC, will feature music from NEW Sinfonia directed by Robert Guy.

Robert, who will be conducting NEW Sinfonia in Gresford: Up from Underground, a new community opera composed by his brother, Jonathan Guy, has recently taken on a new role as Principal Conductor of the Liverpool Philharmonic Youth Orchestra.

Rhos Male Voice Choir. Photo: Nightingale House

There will also be performances by the Rhos Male Voice Choir, soprano Kathy Macaulay, and the inspiring Dee Sign BSL Choir.

Elise Jackson, Nightingale House Hospice’s Events and Campaigns Manager, said: “This event promises to bring inclusivity and diversity to the stage, offering spellbinding performances and festive cheer to put you in the Christmas spirit.

“We are very excited about the line-up at this year’s concert. It promises to be a heart-warming night not to be missed.

“Every penny raised from this wonderful event will go towards caring from patients and their families at Nightingale House Hospice.”

The event starts at 7.30pm. Tickets, priced from £25, are available from williamastonwrexham.com/event/nightingale-house

By Caroline Jones - Contributor