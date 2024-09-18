Shropshire Star
Llanfyllin 'community hub' to hold week of prayer

Join us at The Cross Keys, Llanfyllin, for a Week of Prayer, as we set aside time together to pray continuously as a community and just simply take time out to stop and reflect. Be, pray, and then go to do as you feel inspired.

Published
The Cross Keys, Llanfyllin. A place of prayer, good food and fun. Photo: The Cross Keys

Come on a local pilgrimage and enjoy the presence of God and friends, a variety of spaces with refreshments, resources, creative opportunities to respond and share your thoughts ideas reflections. Come on your own or with friends, but please come.

The Week of Prayer starts on Monday, 23 September from 7am, to Friday, 27 September at 7pm.

The Cross Keys, Llanfyllin, bringing the community together. Photo: The Cross Keys

If you would like to join us, please email thecrosskeysllanfyllin@btinternet.com or contact 07904 964640.

To find out about the hub and its events, visit thecrosskeysllanfyllin.co.uk

By Shan Mayor - Contributor

