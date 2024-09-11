State-of-the-art new gift shop set to open in Ludlow

Located in the heart of Oakly Park Estate in Shropshire, the brand-new gift shop is the latest addition to a site which already comprises an award-winning farm shop, on-site café, and boutique hotel.

With the purpose of helping customers to find a gift for every occasion, there is a broad and diverse range of goods on offer: from clothing and accessories to beauty products, blankets, and cards. Popular brands available to delight customers include Katie Loxton, Merrythought, Emma Bridgewater, Marmalade of London and Neal’s Yard Remedies. Opening in time for the festive period, there is also a dedicated Christmas Shop where customers can find an abundance of ornaments with both classic and contemporary themes.

In keeping with the ethos of the rest of the site, supporting the local community in Shropshire and the surrounding counties is a key element of the business. As such, 15 local independent suppliers will also be featured within the store. From all-natural skincare products to sculptural ironwork, hand-crafted jewellery to British wildlife scenes painted on Herefordshire freshwater mussel shells - Ludlow Giftshop aims to highlight the exceptional talent in the region while also enhancing the customer experience by offering truly one-of-a-kind pieces.

Sticking with this ‘local’ theme, five-time British Swimming Champion Oliver Morgan will cut the ribbon on the gift shop’s opening day. Having earned his first Olympic selection this year whilst also breaking the national record in the British Men’s 100m Backstroke, Oliver is from Bishop’s Castle and joined Ludlow Swimming Club at the age of 10. The ribbon cutting will take place on 19th September at 10am, and the first 100 customers will receive a ‘free’ goody bag with any purchase.

Paul Hill, General Manager of the Ludlow Farmshop site, said: "We’re delighted to increase our offering to the public with the addition of Ludlow Giftshop. Whether you are in the market for books, candles, cuddly toys, jewellery, or other thoughtful presents, the team is on-hand to help you find the perfect gift.

"It’s really important to us to be able to support quality local stockists whilst also offering our customers access to well-known and sought after brand names – whether that means adding convenience for those who live locally or providing an outstanding experience to visitors who are passing through while enjoying the delights of Shropshire. Our hope is that everyone who visits us leaves with a smile."

Find the perfect gift at Ludlow Giftshop. Photo: Ludlow Giftshop

Visit Ludlow Giftshop in Bromfield, Shropshire, SY8 2JR. Open Monday - Saturday, 9am to 5pm, and Sunday, 10am to 4.30pm.

The site is also home to the flagship store of Ludlow Distillery, makers of premium handcrafted gin and whisky; The Artists’ Gallery, a co-operative of eight local artists covering a broad spectrum of disciplines; and T. P. Garden Buildings, a leading manufacturer of log cabins, safari tents and timber buildings.

By Sarah Peiris - Contributor