Telford Hall residents travel back in time at Blists Hill Victorian Town

The open-air museum, nestled in the heart of Telford, recreates a bustling Victorian town, complete with costumed characters, authentic shops, and period sights, sounds and smells of the Victorian Era. The immersive experience offered a nostalgic and educational escape for the care home residents, who enjoyed everything from traditional fish and chips cooked in beef dripping, to old-fashioned sweets and a go on the museum’s vintage penny slot machines.

Telford Hall residents Dorothy Cooper, Val Woodhouse, Dorothy Snape and Carol Snape. Picture: Sandstone Care

The residents spent the day exploring cobbled streets, chatting with volunteers dressed in period costume, and taking in the rich history of the Victorian era.

Blists Hill, one of 10 museums managed by the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site dedicated to preserving the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution. The museum brings history alive with hands-on exhibits and living history demonstrations, making it an ideal destination for visitors of all ages.

Telford Hall residents Ian Berisford and David Berisford. Picture: Sandstone Care

Manager of Telford Hall Care Home, Porsche Grillo said: “It was an amazing day out. The residents were absolutely thrilled to take a step back in time and experience history in such a unique way, they particularly loved the fish and chips and chatting with the wonderful team of staff who made the day so memorable for us.”