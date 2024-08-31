Musical legends heading to Ludlow this autumn

The King's Voice open the autumn season on September 7. This electrifying performance channels the spirit and sound of Elvis Presley, capturing the essence of the King of Rock 'n' Roll. Prepare to be transported back to the golden age of rock with classic hits that defined a generation.

On September 13, Amber Kuti takes the stage to honor the legacy of the First Lady of Song, Ella Fitzgerald. With her powerful vocals and captivating stage presence, Amber brings Ella's timeless classics to life, delivering an evening of jazz that promises to be both soulful and unforgettable.

October 12 is a date not to be missed, as LAR proudly presents the real Li'l Jimmy Reed. An authentic blues legend, Li'l Jimmy Reed's performance is a rare opportunity to experience the true essence of blues music. His soulful guitar riffs and emotive vocals will transport you to the heart of the blues, offering a genuine and raw musical experience.

Get ready to dance and sing along on October 16 with Jukebox 1264's celebration of ABBA. This dynamic performance captures the energy and fun of the iconic Swedish pop group, delivering all your favourite hits in a spectacular show that will have you dancing in the aisles.

Closing our autumn season on November 14, Jukebox 1264 pays tribute to the legendary Carole King. This performance brings to life the rich tapestry of King's music, from her heartfelt ballads to her upbeat classics. Experience the depth and beauty of Carole King's songwriting in an evening dedicated to her remarkable career.

Amber Kuti sings Ella Fitzgerald. Photo: Artist's own

Lil' Jimmy. Photo: Artist's own

For tickets and more information, visit ludlowassemblyrooms.co.uk

By Jessica Laurie - Contributor