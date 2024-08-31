Local research group helps great-granddaughter find out about her great-grandmother

The researchers were very happy, therefore, to hear how their work helped one family to understand their own family history. Caroline Attwood of Aberbechan contacted them, saying that both her great-grandmother, Mary Ellen Gardner, and her grandmother, Mabel Selina, were inmates who were mentioned in their book, she said: “My brother and sister are keen to know as much as possible, too. I have them completely hooked on the story. In fact, on one of our rare get-togethers we were talking about the mystery surrounding our grandmother’s background. Finding your site revealed a lot to us all. So, thank you very much.”

Caroline later met with the researchers who gave her more information about her ancestors. In exchange, Caroline was able to give the group photos of Mabel Selina’s - Caroline’s grandmother - and her descendants, which brought the story completely up to date.

A Local History Day at Llanfyllin Workhouse (Y Dolydd) will include the full story of Mabel Selina and what happened to her after leaving the workhouse. It makes a fascinating and uplifting read. See for more details of that event see: churchstrettonhistory.com/workhouse-lives

By Yvonne Roberts - Contributor