Live cannibal trial is coming to Shrewsbury!

Have you always been interested in what it would be like to be a part of a jury?

In a new social experiment as seen on Dragon’s Den, you can cast your vote on whether you think justice should be served in this case, or if Jack Brewer is in fact innocent.

Jack stands trial for the murder of three people following the discovery of human remains at an allotment in 2023. Brewer, 46 of Finchley North London stands accused of the most heinous crime possible. Killing three people, then allegedly consuming his victim's flesh. While he is on trial for three murders, it is thought that Brewer killed as many as 23 people over a decade.

Our story is based on the stories of Dennis Nilsen and Jeffrey Dahmer, two of the most notorious serial killers in modern history.

Tickets give you access to the courtroom arena, in the largest inflatable arena in the UK. There will also be a fully licensed bar within our set-up. You also get access to your seat on your jury, the show itself, evidence to help you reach your verdict, and the juror card and verdict sheet where you will cast your vote. It’s as close to Jury Service as you can get.

By Aaron Stokes - Contributor