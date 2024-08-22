School celebrates 'above national' performance on results day

It was wonderful to see so many relieved and happy faces from a cohort who have faced full GCSE content and exam papers, even though the start of their secondary school experience was hit by lockdowns and online learning.

The year group’s tenacious and diligent approach to their lessons and exam preparation have been rewarded with grades which have helped to secure their next steps. Almost 30 per cent of this year’s Year 11 secured the top grades of 7-9 but alongside this are stories of success at every level, with our middle ability cohort securing some of the best progress measures the school has recorded. For some of our pupils simply entering the exam room and sitting the exams, over the summer, was a success story and we wish every single one of our pupils the very best for their future beyond Priory.

By Alison Pope - Contributor