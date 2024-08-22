Headteacher 'proud' as students excel in GCSE results

Headteacher Mitch Allsopp praised the students' achievements, stating, "Having only began here as Headteacher in January, I am incredibly proud of the hard work, determination and focus that our students demonstrated in the approach to their exams – today is a chance to celebrate this commitment. In the short time that I have known them, I have been so impressed by their dedication to their studies. I would like to wish them all the best of luck as they start a new chapter, with many of them staying here at our Sixth Form. I wish them all the very best as they take the next steps in their education."

Grove School has seen a significant number of students achieving top grades, further establishing the school’s reputation for academic excellence and student support.

Amongst many areas of success, we are particularly pleased to see once again the exceptionally strong results in the English Literature and Language, Art and ICT, with large numbers of students achieving the top grades. Students have worked exceptionally hard and these excellent results are a tribute to their commitment and endeavour. These excellent results provide the strong foundations for the next stages of academic study for our students.

The entire school community joins in celebrating these achievements and looks forward to continued success in the future.

GCSE results day! Photo: Grove School

By Hayley Alldridge - Contributor