School uniform exchange taking place in Shrewsbury

Little Stars works to ensure families have access to essential items like clothing whatever their financial circumstances may be, and the team at Howden insurance say the aim of the event is to give parents a helping hand at a costly time of year.

Josh McInnes, of Howden, which is based in Shrewsbury High Street, said: “The summer can be a difficult time for many families, with new school uniforms coming on top of the cost of holidays and other activities.

“The idea of the uniform exchange is twofold - we are collecting unwanted uniforms at our High Street offices, and will also be offering both pre-loved and new uniforms at the event on August 21.

“Anyone who needs school uniforms is very welcome to come along to the Unitarian Church from 10am and take a look at what is available.

“There will be a range of items, including trousers, skirts and shirts, so please come and have a browse.

“We are also happy to accept donations of uniform which may be too small or no longer needed at our offices at any time during opening hours leading up to the event.

“We are grateful to Little Stars for helping us to spread the word about the uniform exchange, which we hope will be a useful facility for families here in Shrewsbury.”

Hannah Stoddart, project coordinator at Little Stars, added: “We are happy to support Howden with their uniform exchange so that it can reach more people.

“This initiative closely aligns with our mission, as we believe every child in Shropshire deserves access to good quality uniforms, no matter their situation.”

By Simon Alton - Contributor