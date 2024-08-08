Charity's research recognises carers need additional financial support

Brian Myciuk, Carers First Benefits Team Lead, said: “At Carers First we acknowledge that finances are very important to a carer household. We have dedicated benefits advisers across the charity who want to help support Carers to advise them of benefits they might be entitled to.

“The Carers First website has lots of financial information about benefits and other ways a carer might be able to save money.”

To start with, their guide on ‘Checking the benefits you can claim’ provides an overview of what carers could be entitled to, as well as guides on particular types of benefit.

They also provide a range of advice about the financial support available to help with running and equipping the home, as well as what carer grants could be available.

The charity have also partnered with the Money and Pension Service and charity Turn2us to provide direct access to their tools, including a benefits calculator and a Money Manager for Universal Credit claimants.

Carers First are available to help in one or more of the following areas: Looking after yourself, carers wellbeing assessments, connecting you with other carers, taking breaks, getting financial support, help with everyday tasks, planning ahead, handling legal matters, and managing work or education.

If you are caring for someone and would like to find out what support Carers First’s groups can offer, or if you would like to donate, please visit our website carersfirst.org.uk or call our helpline on 0300 303 1555.

By Izzi Vaughan - Contributor