School sets pupils Olympic challenge for the summer holidays

Pupils at Trinity CofE Primary School in Ford have been set the exciting challenge to walk, run, cycle or scoot from Trinity to Paris - the host city of the Olympic Games (and back), covering 946 miles, collectively as a school over the summer holidays.

However, because the pupils at Trinity completed this challenge in the first two week's of the holidays, the distance has been increased to 2024 miles (the year of the Olympics) to challenge them further!

The school council will be raising funds from the challenge to purchase a new trim trail/adventure playground apparatus for all children to enjoy at playtime and lunchtimes and they would also like to build an outside classroom to enhance our Forest School provision at the school.

Mr Pittaway, Headteacher at Trinity CofE Primary School, said: "It is great that the School Council have used such a great event as the Olympics to inspire all our pupils to keep active and healthy over the summer holidays. It was great to see our pupils take up the challenge with great enthusiasm within the first couple of weeks, smashing the original challenge. Well done Trinity. We hope to now cover over double the original distance!"

Donations would be greatly appreciated and will go towards pupils remaining active and healthy within school with improved outdoor provision, you can donate via their Just Giving page: justgiving.com/crowdfunding/SchoolCouncilOlympicChallenge?

By Jack Pittaway - Contributor