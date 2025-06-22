Ludlow secondary school slated by Ofsted acknowledges 'falling short' - but promises 'rapid' improvement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ludlow CE School has been slapped with a 'requires improvement' grading after an inspection by the regulator in May.

A damning report said the school does not have "immediate access" to an analysis of its safeguarding records, meaning it may "miss opportunities to take additional steps to protect pupils".

Moreover, there was criticism of the school's assessments of pupils, inspectors said some staff do not implement the school's behaviour policy with the "consistency and sound judgement that leaders seek", and pupils are said to have been left without the culture, learning and the help they need in order to "thrive" due to plans and decisions not promoting pupils' best interests.

Ludlow CE School. Picture: Google

Pupils at the school were described as "friendly and courteous". However, inspectors said "low-level misbehaviour" disrupts some lessons. Ofsted added that some pupils have become "disenchanted" with school life.

However, the report said the Diocese of Hereford Multi-Academy Trust (DHMAT) has recently taken "decisive action to address the decline in standards".

It noted that Michael Stoppard was appointed as interim headteacher in March, and pupils, staff, and parents and carers are said to "understand and appreciate" the new direction and organisation of the school.

The report said this has led to "improved relationships" and "fewer incidents of poor behaviour".

But Ofsted maintained that "much remains to be done, not least to ensure that staff at all levels, including teachers new to the profession, receive the necessary training and guidance they need to improve all aspects of the school’s work".

The chief executive of the DHMAT, Canon Andrew Teale, said areas for improvement are being addressed following a "period of disruption", and is confident that the school is moving in the right direction.

"We had already taken decisive action to address many of the issues raised by Ofsted and the impact of the new headteacher, Mr Stoppard, is being positively felt," he said.

"It is pleasing to read that pupils feel safe at the school and that they know they always have an adult to talk to, but we have to acknowledge that in recent times standards have fallen short of those we would expect.

"We have a staff body who are dedicated to the school community and who are also determined to achieve the best possible outcomes for every young person in our school.

"We are absolutely committed to making all the changes required and will not shy away from difficult decisions, if they are in the best interests of our pupils and the wider school community. The new leadership team at the school has already started to move the school forward and I’ve no doubt that this positive progress with continue.

"Ludlow CE School is deeply valued within our trust. I can reassure our whole school community that we will not rest, as we enable continued and rapid improvement for our fantastic young people. I am confident that the significant improvements now being made behind the scenes will soon become obvious to everyone."

The quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management have all been graded 'requires improvement' by Ofsted.

The school was previously rated 'Good' by the education watchdog after an inspection in 2020.

The full report can be read here.