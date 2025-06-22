Builth Wells 1st Scout Group receives £1000 donation from the rotary club

The cheque was presented by Builth Wells President, Robert Evans to Richard Morgan, Scout Group Chairperson.

The Scout Group were seeking help to provide funding for ongoing resources to encourage safe play for the group members.

This will also help with funding for a residential trip to Llangorse Activity Centre in July.

The Scout Group is run by Richard Morgan and his wife Sarah.

They meet in the Scout and Guide Hut every Tuesday evening from 6pm until 7.30pm.