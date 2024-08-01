Shropshire over 50s business owners invited to apply for support

This fully funded 5-week course provides business owners a toolbox to develop their business plans, get to grips with the latest marketing tools and gain access to finance and funding.

Through a blend of group and one-to-one coaching sessions, participants will cover all key areas required to grow their business and share their journey with like-minded entrepreneurs. This isn’t just a programme – it’s a community where everyone supports each other.

Jean Challiner, Aspirations Consulting, said: "This has been a fantastic programme and has inspired and equipped me to take the next steps to grow my team coaching business with confidence. Huge thanks to the team and to my fellow course participants. None of us wanted it to end! Watch this space!”

The dedicated co-founders and expert trainers at Silverpreneurs will share their wealth of business knowledge, experience, and networks with participants.

The next course kicks off on Thursday, 5 September between 9am and 12 noon in Shrewsbury, location to be confirmed nearer the time. Those unable to make that date can still register for a future course.

The programme is available to business owners aged 50+ with a business or home postcode registered in the Shropshire Council district (excluding Telford and Wrekin). For more information and to apply, visit the website: silverpreneurs-ltd.com or email info@silverpreneurs-ltd.com.

The first of our Silverpreneurs Alumni events; hosted at The Loopy Shrew, Shrewsbury. Photo: Silverpreneurs

There is no cost for participants, the project is funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

By Elizabeth McKenna - Contributor