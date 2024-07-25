Daniel Baird bleed kit helps save another life

Dr Lynne Baird MBE campaigns tirelessly for public access bleed kits to be available all public places since the horrific murder of her beloved son Daniel Baird in 2017.

Daniel was horrifically murdered on a night out in Digbeth, Birmingham in July 2017.

Daniel died within minutes from a catastrophic bleed, Lynne learnt there was no such thing as a bleed control kit available for public use and the foundation was born as she began researching bleed control and how a catastrophic bleed could of easily been prevented with the simple pieces of trauma dressings.

The kits are now worldwide with over 15,000 available to public in towns all over UK.

Lynne is supported by West Midlands Ambulance, police and fire services and is absolutely delighted the kits were available in Morda when this awful attack happened.

We are delighted the victim survived and wish them a full and speedy recovery said the foundation.

This emphasises the need for public access kits even in remote villages and rural places, not just violent crime the kits are used in many everyday accidents and also road traffic accidents.

Anyone can purchase their own kits from controlthebleed.org.uk.

By Kelly Addis - Contributor