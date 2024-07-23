Shropshire Triathlon returns to Ellesmere in September

The Shropshire Triathlon is a highlight in the UK triathlon calendar, offering three different race distances: Middle, Olympic, and Sprint. Competitors aged 16 and above can participate in individual or relay formats.

Participants will begin with a swim in the Mere, transition to a cycling stage through the picturesque Shropshire and Welsh countryside, and conclude with a run on a traffic-free course adjacent to the Mere. The distances for each stage are as follows:

Middle Distance: 2000m swim, 78km cycle, 20km run

Olympic Distance: 1500m swim, 39km cycle, 10km run

Sprint Distance: 750m swim, 25km cycle, 5km run

Registration and Fees

Athletes can register for the event at UK Triathlon with entry fees starting at £89. The deadline for registration is Sunday, 1 September.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers in both the Open and Female categories for each distance. Additionally, the first-place finisher in each age group will receive recognition.

Many participants use the event as an opportunity to raise funds for charities such as Cancer Research UK, NSPCC, and Marie Curie. The influx of visitors for the triathlon provides a significant boost to the local economy, benefitting hotels, campsites, and local businesses. The event also fosters a strong sense of community, with local groups volunteering and promoting healthy living.

The Shropshire Triathlon ensures a well-supported experience for both competitors and spectators. Facilities will include food stalls, medical services, and massage services. The registration, transition area, swim start, and finish line are all conveniently located within a stone's throw of each other.

For more information about the Shropshire Triathlon, please visit the UK Triathlon website: uktriathlon.co.uk.

By Ash Cowling - Contributor