Community woodland receives a coveted Green Flag Award

Coed Y Bont has achieved the coveted Green Flag Community Award in recognition of its high environmental standards, cleanliness, safety, and community involvement.

Coed Y Bont is a 60 acre woodland at Pontrhydfendigaid and has been nurtured and developed by a partnership between Coed Y Bont Community Woodland Committee and Natural Resources Wales.

The volunteers have worked hard together on various funding projects and won a number of awards, including the Green Flag Community Award. The woodland was also one of the first 14 National Forests of Wales from 2020.

Chris Harris, Chair of Coed Y Bont; “The Green Flag Community Award provides us with recognition that further helps us to connect as a group, with the local community and beyond. You know that when you visit Coed Y Bont you are visiting an exceptional place.”

199 community managed green spaces across the country have met the high standards needed to receive the Green Flag Community Award.

Now in its third decade, Green Flag recognises well-managed parks and green spaces in 20 countries around the world.

In Wales, the awards scheme is run by Keep Wales Tidy. Lucy Prisk, Green Flag Coordinator for Keep Wales Tidy said: “We’re thrilled to see a new record number of 199 community managed green spaces in Wales have achieved Green Flag status, which is testament to the dedication and hard work of hundreds of volunteers.

“These sites, which play a vital role in the physical and mental well-being of communities across Wales, are now recognised as among the best in the world, having met the high standards required to achieved Green Flag Community status. Congratulations!”

By Rose Brown - Contributor