Community spirit 'blossoms' as residents host second open gardens event

The housebuilder arranged for the design and printing of the programmes publicising the open gardens event, which was organised by the Copthorne Keep Community Group and took place over the weekend of Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 July.

A total of seven gardens went on show during the two days, attracting more than 60 visitors and raising around £300 for Severn Hospice.

It was the second Copthorne Keep Open Gardens to be held at the development, following the success of last year’s inaugural event, which Bellway also supported.

Avi Royle, Chair of the Copthorne Keep Community Group, said: “This was the second open gardens event here at Copthorne Keep. Last year, we raised over £100 for our local hospice from ticket sales as well as tea and cakes.

“We had even more people attend this year after we publicised the event among friends and family. We’re grateful to Bellway for their support in arranging for the programmes to be designed and printed, which also helped with promoting the event.

“Several of the gardens were open last year, together with some new ones. It's lovely to see how residents have developed their gardens as well as seeing the gardens mature."

Bellway is building 224 homes at Copthorne Keep, on the site of the former Copthorne Barracks.

Marie Richards, Sales Director for Bellway West Midlands, said: “It’s great to see how this open gardens event has already established itself as a firm favourite with the residents at Copthorne Keep just a year after it was first held.

“The Copthorne Keep Community Group has done an amazing job in bringing people together and fostering a real sense of community among residents. This is one of several events organised by the group that we have supported.

“We’re really pleased that through the efforts of the organisers and ourselves, the event attracted an even bigger turnout this year and we can only see it going from strength to strength in the future.”

By Charlotte Hardy - Contributor