Oswestry's highly anticipated pickleball tournival 'smashes it' at its first ever county charity event

The event kicked off with a ceremonious whistle blow by Andy Gold Smith, CEO of Hope House, setting the stage for a day of exciting pickleball action. The tournival was graced by the presence of the Oswestry Mayor, who presented medals to the winners, adding a touch of official recognition to the proceedings.

To date, the tournival has successfully raised over £1,500 for Hope House Ty Gobaith. However, Mark and Julia, the dynamic duo behind Oswestry Pickleball, are aiming to boost this figure substantially with the launch of a raffle. Details of the raffle can be found on their Facebook page, Oswestry Pickleball.

The event was a resounding success on multiple fronts. It brought together members from five different teams and communities, fostering stronger community relations. The public showed significant interest in the sport, resulting in Oswestry Pickleball's Facebook membership increasing to almost 200 members, with 65 of them actively participating in the sport.

All these remarkable achievements have been accomplished in just 12 weeks since Mark and Julia founded the Oswestry Pickleball group, their efforts have not only promoted the sport but have also built a vibrant and supportive community around it.

Looking ahead, Mark and Julia are extending their reach by introducing pickleball to children attending the Oswestry Schools holiday club. This initiative will run throughout the summer, further expanding the sport's appeal and accessibility.

Pickleball is growing rapidly, and with dedicated individuals like Mark and Julia at the helm, its popularity in Oswestry is set to soar. The success of the tournival underscores the potential of sports to bring communities together and support worthy causes.

By Mark Jones - Contributor