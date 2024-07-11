Talented school pupils treat audience to an 'extraordinary' evening of dance

Audiences enjoyed an extraordinary evening of dance when the talented young dancers, aged between 11 and 18, entertained WBS families and friends with tap dance such as 'Singing in the Rain'; group dances to 'Do Your Thing' and 'You Can't Stop the Beat'; duets to 'Feeling Good', 'Everything I did to get you' and 'Naked'. Solo stand out dances were 'Jazz Club' and 'I don't Know my own Strength' and memorable group ensembles included 'Orange Juice' and 'She Used to be Mine'. Choreography by dance teacher, Lucy Jones and her team of student choreographers past and present showcased the dancers' skills.

The atmosphere in the theatre rivalled that of the England match being played at the same time! Audience members said "This is the best dance show yet" and "I'd pay to see that on the West End stage".

Feeling Good. Photo: William Brookes School

All students at William Brookes School study dance at Key Stage 3, meaning that the standard of dance at the school is particularly strong. School dance troupe, Elite, is a thriving group of talented dancers, alongside soloists and groups.

By Ruth Shaw - Contributor