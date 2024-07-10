School children publish book following workshops with local author

The story of the Church Aston Mouse has been magically imagined by the children during a number of workshops held at the school with local author and illustrator, Jayne Gibbons.

After the sessions the ideas were pulled together along with illustrations based on the descriptions the children came up with of the mouse and his world.

The story is set in Church Aston. Mouse lives in the church but is lonely and longing for adventure and cheese! He actually gets a lot more than he bargained for as he ends up at the village school and learns from the children about friendship and following your dreams.

Launching the book, Jayne Gibbons said: "I have absolutely loved working with the children and the school on this. The joy that they have had in seeing their imaginations brought to life and their excitement in having their very own book is just amazing."

The book is available to buy for Kindle or in paperback now on Amazon.

By Jayne Gibbons - Contributor