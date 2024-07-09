Shropshire comedian wins UK’s bingo comedy caller contest

Dabbers Social Bingo finished its three-month-long hunt and crowned the innovative and hilarious musical clown comic Dru Cripps as the next face of its bingo hall with the title of ‘Comedy Caller 2024’. Dru had originally entered the heats of the contest but failed to make it further as his friend - comedian Lil Wenker pulled in more votes to see her through to the next stage. However over the weekend finalist Lil Wenker had to pull out of the contest due to an medical emergency, which via the blessing of the of the other finalists saw Dru Cripps re enter the contest as a ‘Wild Card’, and a WILD finale it certainly was.

Playing to a sold-out crowd, Dru won over his spectators by bringing a unique take on bingo calling which was a first for the Dabbers bingo hall. Dressed as an old skool 90’s raver Dru bounced onto stage with a mime routine set to a soundtrack of big dance beats. He then set to his bingo calling via a loop device as he incorporated improvisational beatboxing and dance moves all whilst he plucked the balls from the bingo blower machine.

On winning the competition Dru said: “My favourite thing about hosting the bingo was being informed the night before I was back in the competition, Clowns were used in the circus when the Lion tamer had been eaten and they needed someone to do something to distract the audience - so it felt a bit like that. In this case, Lilian Wenker’s appendix was the Lion. Everyone got on board with helping me discover how my rendition of Bingo was about to go down. I think we all found it together"

The entire run was hosted by BBC New Comedy Award finalist and Live at the Apollo comedian Sikisa Bostwick, who certainly knows how to get the party started. She was joined by a judging panel which was made up of entertainment industry professionals including: Latitude festival Curator Kirsty Taylor, Events Producer at Agency Unknown Jerome Bernard, Cabaret producer Verity Lewis and Theatre Producer Roland Saunders.

After Dru secured the most audience votes on July 7, he has now officially been named as the fourth winner ever of ‘Dabbers Comedy Caller’ which began back in 2019. Alongside his new title wins: a £1,000 courtesy of sponsors, Malibu – plus a 12-month contract with Dabbers Social Bingo, as he will get the opportunity to reinvent, transform and revamp the sought-after and glorious position of Bingo Caller.

Dabbers Social Bingo Founder Jonny Unknown says: "What a finale show - So much energy from the audience and four brilliant contestants competing! The best act won on the day, but gosh it wouldn't be Dabbers without some last minute twists and drama”

Post show Dru Cripp has offered a share of the prize money with friend and fellow finalist Lil Wenker whom he replaced in the contest.

Dru Cripps, aged 24, recently moved to Camberwell London. He plans to head up to Scotland this summer to perform various previews of his new show at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival from the 2-12th August. The show 'Druniversal Credit' which Is a one man clown show about my experiences of trying to break into the arts world.

Dru has a unique brand of spontaneously funny chaos, which he likes to refer to as: "Showing up and seeing what happens', Dru doesn't like preparing anything for his gigs and believes the magic lies within the room with the audience he finds himself in front of.

By Jonny Unknown - Contributor