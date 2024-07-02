Classic transport weekend returns to Llangollen and promises to be better than ever before...

The weekend of July 6 and 7 sees the colourful show of a variety of cherished vehicles return to the rally field bigger and better than ever before. We have had a bumper year for entries this year with over 340 vehicles booked in over the weekend! Cars, Motorbikes, Tractors, Buses and Ancillary Vehicles of all ages can be viewed at the Glyndyfrdwy Station field all weekend.

What better way to get to our event than a trip on one of the Llangollen Railway’s Steam locomotives this weekend it is the Great Western Railway Pannier recently returned to traffic following extensive overhaul and rebuild. Have a trip behind a well-known British Railways class 47 diesel locomotive or maybe a ride in one of Llangollen railcar superb DMU fleet and take in the scenery up the line. One way or another there are the sights, sounds and smells of times gone by to be taken in for all ages over this fabulous weekend of vintage transport.

Gala tickets are available via the railway’s website at llangollen-railway.co.uk which cover you for transport all day on the railway. Why not use the train to visit our new station at Corwen or maybe take a break at Berwyn? Pre-book tickets are available via the website or buy on the day from any of our main stations.

Parking is available at the Glyndyfrdwy event field for people wishing to come and see the show, this is priced at £10 per vehicle all day and that includes a free copy of the event programme. Please note parking is cash only due to the lack of signal at Glyndyfrdwy. There is no charge for entry to the field but we would like you to support us by purchasing a rover ticket for the train or maybe a cup of tea and a slice of cake in our tea room. In the marquee hotdogs and pulled pork baps will also be available!

Vintage cars

When at Glyndyfrdwy take a trip on one of the vintage buses running between the event field and Corwen and enjoy the line from a different perspective. Buses run every 30 minutes from 10am to 4.30pm. One of the event organisers Tim Hines says: “We are looking forward to welcoming everyone back to the railway for the great transport show that classic transport weekend has become, we hope you will support us with a ride on the train and enjoy the variety of vehicles on display over the weekend.”

Vintage buses

Recently upgraded is Porter’s Bar on the platform with its new patio area serving a range of bottled ales and beverages, the tea room is open serving tea, cake and sandwiches at Glyndyfrdwy all day. Paul Bailey, Glyndyfrdwy Station Master said “We are really pleased with how our new patio area has turned out. We look forward to welcoming lots of exhibitors and visitors to the event to join us for a drink over the weekend and take in the busy atmosphere of a usually quiet spot”. In our marquee we have Wrexham Lager on draught all weekend at £4 a pint or £5 where you can also pick up a Llangollen Railway pint glass if you wish. Why not join us for a pint?

DMU Railcar

Saturday also sees the evening event host to a new band of three experienced musicians playing a selection of rock, pop, country, blues and jazz between 7.45pm and 9.45pm. Again, Porter’s Bar will be open all evening and Wrexham Lager on draught will also be available. A hotpot will be served along with light snacks.

Vintage motorbikes

Travelling to our evening event is easier than ever with a railcar running from Llangollen at 7pm, 8.20pm and 9.30pm with returns to Llangollen at 7.50pm, 9pm and 10pm all available for the bargain price of just £5. Tickets available from the guard on the train.

By Tim Hines - Contributor