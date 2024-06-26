Summer is back and so is the popular plant fair at Whittington Castle!

Whittington Castle are welcoming back Plant Hunters’ Fairs with their popular free to enter plant fair on Sunday, 30 June.

Martin Blow of Plant Hunters' Fairs said: "We are excited to be returning to this wonderful venue with this special fund raising event. The summer plant fair at Whittington Castle has become a firm favourite in garden lovers’ diaries and is always popular with visitors.

"It’s the time of year when gardeners want to top up the colour in their beds, borders and patio containers and you can be sure of finding some exciting plants with something for every garden and plant lover."

"If you need some advice to help you choose then there are nursery folk on hand to help, each an expert in their field with years of knowledge and experience, and full of helpful tips, so get along to Whittington Castle for some blooming inspiration.”

The plant fair runs from 10am to 4pm. Entry to the fair and castle grounds is free. Normal on-site parking charges applies, going to the charitable trust that maintains the castle and grounds.

The tearooms will be open serving light refreshments.

The fair is set against the dramatic backdrop of the castle sited in the heart of Whittington village near Oswestry. Please use (SY11 4DF for sat nav). See planthuntersfairs.co.uk for a full list of nurseries attending.

By Janet Blow - Contributor