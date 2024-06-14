Live wrestling to return to Oswestry!

BRAWL, which is due to take place at the Eastern Oswestry Community Centre on Saturday, 27 July, boasts a stacked programme of matches including a world title main event, a tag team contest for the tag team titles and is set to feature Oswestry’s own “Submission Machine” Bobby Price, the reigning catchweight champion Tony Bond, firm fan favourite Jonny Blaze and the current tag team title holders The WXM Bois!

BPW Spokesman Ryan “Beanie” Priamo said: “It’s great to be back in Oswestry, or O-Town as we affectionately call it. The last show we promoted in Oswestry took place at the memorial hall in 2019 with proceeding tournaments cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Our past events have always been very well attended and received and we hope to continue this trend going forward, at our new venue!”

Tickets for the event are available to purchase from basixwrestling.co.uk.

Wrestlig returns to Oswestry! Image: Basix Wrestling

Basix Wrestling, headed by Connah’s Quay based veteran wrestler, “Iron Man” Mike Roberts, also run a successful training school.

With nearly 40 years in the industry, Mike has put a number of top names out on the circuit, and is constantly trying to do his bit to help give back to the wider community that has supported him and his company over the years.

By Ryan Priamo - Contributor