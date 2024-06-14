Care home gives back to their local emergency services

As a way of saying thank you to the paramedics, nurses, police officers and other emergency services workers who don’t always have time to go home or back to their workplace on their break, the team and the residents of Mount House and Severn View will provide free food and drink to all emergency service staff.

Coral Edwards, the General Manager of Mount House has extended the invitation throughout the local area, stating that: "To say thank you for all of the great work our emergency services do for us, we here at Mount House are inviting all members of the police, ambulance and fire services to pop in and take their duty break on us for free.

"We are pleased to offer all of our local service workers who stop in tea, coffee, juice, chilled water, delicious homemade cake and biscuits and a healthy selection of fruit, available free of charge. Our comfortable facilities include free Wi-Fi and service with a smile; do stop in and say hi, we would be delighted to see you!"

For more information please contact Coral Edwards, General Manager at Mount House and Severn View on 01743 232228 or severnview@barchester.com.

By Rachel Gratton - Contributor