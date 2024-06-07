Eighty-three-year-old golf enthusiast gets back into the ‘swing’ of things

Pauline moved to Lime Trees in January 2023 and hadn’t been to the driving range in over a year since deterioration of her knee joint. Pauline said: "I have a scooter now, which gives me the freedom to go out whenever I want to and enjoy the sunshine and the wind in my hair, but I really wanted to get back to the driving range."

Keen to grant the 83-year-old's wish, the team at Lime Trees planned a special trip to Shrewsbury Golf Driving Range so that Pauline could get back into the ‘swing’ of things. Soon enough, Pauline felt right at home hitting the balls over the green and was smiling from ear to ear by the end of the session.

"I’m absolutely over the moon that I got to go to the driving range again! I still can’t believe it; it’s made my day. I had to stay seated this time, but my goal is to come back after I’ve had my new knee put in so I can stand." said Pauline.

Karen Williams, the Home Manager at Lime Trees, added: "Supporting our residents to do the things they love is really important to us, which is why it was such a memorable moment to see Pauline get back to the golfing green.

"We can’t wait to see whose wish we can grant next."

You can meet Pauline, Karen and the rest of the Lime Trees family at the home’s Chatty Café coffee morning, every Tuesday from 10am. All are welcome to pop along for a hot drink, cake and a chat.

You can find Lime Trees care home on Oteley Road, Shrewsbury. For more information call 01743 583 445, or email lime.trees@idealcarehomes.co.uk.

By Terri Kidd - Contributor