Appeal for more artists to join the line-up of returning free arts event

Secret Severn, which covers locations in and around Jackfield, will run from September 6 to September 15, and will showcase the work of new and well-established artists.

More than 40 artists have already registered for the annual event, but organisers are on the lookout for more ceramic and 3D artists to complete the line-up.

The event will include a main exhibition at the Footprint Gallery, Fusion, next to the Jackfield Tile Museum, as well as multiple open and pop-up studios in and around the area. All sites will be open from 10am to 5pm each day.

Secret Severn chairman Rod Sheppard said: “We are thrilled to have a fantastic event shaping up this year with more than 40 artists featured and selling a whole range of products including greeting cards, jewellery, photographs, original paintings and drawings.

“Although applications have officially closed for the event and we’re continually oversubscribed, we do have some space left for artists specialising in 3D work and ceramics to sign-up.

“We’re always looking to freshen up our line-up and showcase the work of artists in different genres to suit everyone’s tastes and budgets.

“The top-selling artists from previous years will be returning, and the event has also attracted a lot of new talent this year, which is wonderful to see.”

Vice chairman Jan Park added: “The event attracts more than 2,000 visitors from all over the country and with the changes we're planning to make this year, including running a competition with prizes, we are hoping for an even bigger and better event than ever.

“Secret Severn is a great day out and there really is something for everyone.”

Flags outside the venues will help people to see who is taking part. Parking is available at Jackfield Tile Museum, and refreshments will also be available.

For more details, email footprintgalleryart@gmail.com or visit secretsevern.co.uk.

By James Pugh - Contributor