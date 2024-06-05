Wrexham-based company wins award for outstanding support to apprentices

JTL, a leading apprenticeship provider across England and Wales, runs its annual Employer Recognition Awards to recognise employers that have shown outstanding levels of support and commitment towards their JTL apprentices.

Lloyd Morris Electrical Ltd mainly operates across large commercial projects within the water industry and animal feed production plants. Electrical apprentices are provided with endless opportunities to work across Wales, the wider UK and international contracts.

Chris Prendergast, representative for Lloyd Morris Electrical, was presented with a trophy at the company’s manufacturing facility in Llay, Wrexham. The employer was nominated by JTL Training Officer, Michael Smith, for its remarkable levels of encouragement and consideration provided for its apprentices.

Lloyd Morris Electrical has been recognised at the awards along with four other winners, all of which stood out amongst the 3,800 employers that the training provider partners with to deliver apprenticeship qualifications.

Michael Smith, JTL Training Officer, commented: “Lloyd Morris Electrical is very proactive and encouraging of our electrical apprenticeship scheme and its annual apprenticeship intake forms a crucial part of its wider business plan and expansion targets.

“As an employer, Lloyd Morris Electrical is always very keen and open to supporting JTL apprentices through reviews, assessments and portfolio support sessions. Their managers play a very active role in helping apprentices to complete the qualification.”

Chris Prendergast at Lloyd Morris Electrical Ltd, added: “We were thrilled to have been chosen as a winner for the JTL Employer Recognition award. The apprentice scheme at Lloyd Morris Electrical is an important part of the business which allows us to train electricians for the future and to continually grow. We have a dedicated team that ensures apprentices get the training and support required to help them achieve qualification completion.

“We would like to give a special thanks to Michael Smith for nominating us. Michael is also very dedicated in helping apprentices and is a credit to JTL and the training support they provide”.

By Izzy Jenkins - Contributor