Cash boost for Oswestry mental health arts group

Designs in Mind CIC is a working art studio in the town where adults living with mental health challenges work together resulting in products that are sold in the Designs in Mind store as well as commissioned design work, and public art works.

The group’s vision is to help in creating a world where people living with mental health challenges live full and meaningful lives. Designs in Mind CIC’s workshops help to improve wellbeing and build confidence through social inclusion, skill-building and peer support.

The team supports adults in Shropshire with mental health challenges referred via mental health partners and have a range of complex and long-term diagnoses. Persimmon’s funding will enable the group to better equip their spaces as demand increases, as well as to purchase new materials for the workshops.

Charlotte Phillips at Designs in Mind CIC said: “We are so thankful to the team at Persimmon Homes. This donation is helping us provide creative mental health support to an increasing number of people in need, and create new opportunities for skill and wellbeing development.”

Daniel Hassall, Managing Director at Persimmon Homes West Midlands said: “What we do is about so much more than providing high quality homes, it’s also about supporting important causes in the community.

“Designs in Mind CIC provides an outlet for people to explore their creative side at the same time as providing a safe environment for people’s mental wellbeing. I am delighted we have been able to support them to enable them to continue to offer this important service in and around Oswestry.”

By Taylor Robinson - Contributor