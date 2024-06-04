Association opens its second Welsh project site in Newtown

This new centre aims to provide aspirational youth and community programmes and inspire lives. It will support children, young people, and the broader community as the charity celebrates its 90th anniversary year, and continued growth outside of London and Glasgow.

Open to the local community on Tuesdays from 6pm to 8.30pm, visitors to the centre can enjoy skate park sessions, play sports, enjoy the pool and table tennis tables, craft, play games or relax on the sofas listening to music. Outdoor green spaces for exploring and sport in the MUGA area will also be accessible, with the team supporting any activities.

Plans are underway for the centre to offer a drop-in youth café on Thursdays, with the charity recognising the growing needs of the community to extend hours throughout the week and provide numerous opportunity for locals to benefit. Children, young people, families and members of the wider community will all be welcomed.

Operated by community workers, alongside a wider team currently in recruitment, the centre is also creating new job opportunities within the local area.

The Feathers Association is also in discussions with various third party organisations to establish partnerships that will enhance the programme of activities available with details of these collaborations to be announced shortly.

Stuart Owen, Chief Executive of Open Newtown, said: “We’re extremely pleased that Feathers charity have chosen Newtown as a location for their youth and community programme, continuing to use our function room space at Hafan Yr Afon to deliver youth club activities on Tuesday and some Thursday evenings. It’s extremely important to us that young people have safe spaces to socialise and play.”

David Jones, CEO of The Feathers Association, said of the opening: "This achievement reflects our continued dedication to providing opportunities that are often inaccessible to local communities in England and Wales. As our charity marks 90 years of offering support and a safe space for social, educational, and artistic activities, we look forward to continuing our mission to make opportunity accessible to all.”

The 90th anniversary is a milestone for the charity. Opened in 1934 The Feathers Association moved in to youth and community work after the second world war and has continued to support communities ever since. A programme of celebratory activity will be unveiled.

Feathers Newtown is situated at Hafan Yr Afon, Back Lane, Newtown, Powys, SY16 2NH.

By Zoe Sobol - Contributor