Tickets on sale for evening with respected broadcaster and TV presenter

On Wednesday, October 16 at 7pm, Louise Minchin will be sharing stories from her career and adventures in a public talk hosted by Shrewsbury High School on Town Walls in Shrewsbury. This is the second in a series of talks by inspiring women to mark the school's 140th birthday, with Professor Alice Roberts having spoken to a packed out audience at the school earlier this year.

Louise Minchin is a well-known and respected broadcaster, journalist and TV presenter. She presented the UK’s most watched Breakfast programme BBC Breakfast on BBC One for 20 years. She was chair of the 2023 judging panel for the prestigious literary award, the Women’s Prize for Fiction and is a successful author and podcaster.

She is the host of the top-rated podcast, Push Your Peak. In this podcast series, Louise interviews first class athletes who have done extraordinary things, to learn what it takes mentally and physically to get to the top of their game.

Louise’s passion is endurance sport. Having given up competitive sport as a teenager, after a BBC Breakfast Christmas cycling challenge she was inspired to attempt her first triathlon in 2013 and went on to qualify for the GB age-group team to race in Chicago in 2015. Since then, she has raced in five World and European Championships and has gone on to compete in extreme triathlons including one of the toughest triathlons in the world, Norseman in 2019.

In February 2020 Louise took part in a 100 mile hike across the Namibian desert for Sport Relief – The Heat is On – raising awareness of mental health.

Louise’s first book, Dare to Tri, was released in 2019 by Bloomsbury and charted her journey from the BBC Breakfast sofa to competing internationally in triathlon.

Her second book Fearless, Adventures with Extraordinary Women, was published in 2023 by Bloomsbury and reflects her passion for celebrating women’s sporting success. In each chapter Louise takes on a difficult challenge with a different courageous woman to tell their incredible stories. As part of it she has swum from Alcatraz, free dived under ice in the dark in Finland, went wild caving, and walked across Dartmoor.

Tickets on sale at Eventbrite and shrewsburyhigh.gdst.net/school_events.

By Jo Jepson - Contributor