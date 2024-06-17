'People and pooches' turnout to support charity dog show

There were many categories such as best puppy, naughtiest dog, best sausage catcher, and our unique Questa award. The Questa award is given to the most loyal dog. This is in memory of Hazel French's Canine Partner who sadly passed away. She was such a loyal dog who would do everyday tasks such as opening the door, collecting the washing and letting Hazel know when she needed her nebuliser. When Hazel fell and broke her back Questa got the phone for her, she brought Hazel her favourite teddy and sat with her until help arrived.

Canine Partners give people the confidence to live full and happy lives. They give support both emotionally and physically for people to be able to live independently. We were hoping to raise around £500 from the dog show for this wonderful charity. From the tombola, stalls, donations and the dog ring we raised £465. However, we were in for a massive surprise...

Darren Kenny from Shrewsbury has supported us at every Highley Dog Show since it started. He very kindly carried out a sponsored body wax to raise money which he split between Canine Partners and another dog charity. Amazingly, he raised £664 which he presented in his Taylor Swift outfit! There were lots of happy tears!

The Best in Show winner was Maisie Stevens with her dog Norma, Reserve Best in Show winner was Sue Roberts with dog Peggy Sue, the winner of Questa’s class was Aimee Davies with her dog Jordon and our amazing fancy dress winner was Darren Kenny and his beautiful dog Athena.

We would like to say a massive thank you to Darren and everyone who has supported us to raise £1,129 for this amazing cause.

By Amy Martin - Contributor