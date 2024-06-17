Society of Equestrian Artists Exhibition comes to Weston Park for 2024

This August, the Annual Exhibition of the Society of Equestrian Artists, ‘The Horse in Art 2024’ comes to The Rose Paterson Art Gallery, Weston Park.

The SEA’s annual ‘Horse in Art’ exhibition showcases works by some of the UK's most renowned and emerging equestrian artists, from the energy of horse racing, to the gentle peace of ponies at rest, the artists draw on personal experience to explore equestrian life and the relationship between humans and horses.

The exhibition features a broad spectrum of styles and all work will be for sale.

Jane Braithwaite, Chair of the Society, says: "I am delighted that The Society of Equestrian Artists will be returning to exhibit at Weston Park. We are thrilled to be returning to this beautiful venue with its impressive house, gardens, gallery and cafe. We look forward to seeing you!"

Situated in The Midlands, within a few miles of the M6, Weston Park is easily accessible. The SEA warmly welcomes visitors to this year’s Horse in Art Exhibition which opens on August 31. A catalogue of the work will also be available to view online nearer the time.

'Spanish Lessons' - oil painting by Malcolm Coward HSEA, one of last year's entries. Photo: Malcolm Coward / Sally Mitchell Galleries

For information about society visit: equestrianartists.co.uk.

By Anthea Wood - Contributor