Coach destroyed in fire on major Shropshire road
A coach was destroyed in a fire on a major Shropshire road this afternoon (June 17).
By Luke Powell
Published
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 2.24pm reporting the incident on the the A5, Preston Island to M54, Junction Seven - Eastbound.
The road was closed by West Mercia Police and three fire crews were sent from Shrewsbury and Wellington.
Crews used breathing apparatus, a hosereel jet, and small gear to tackle the fire.
One coach in a lay-by was completely destroyed by the fire.
Firefighters were finished at the scene by 3.30pm.