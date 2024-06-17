Care home opening its doors for open day and summer fair
Coverage Care's Montgomery House in Sundorne, Shrewsbury will be hosting its annual summer fair and open day on Saturday, 6 July, between 11am and 1pm.
Everyone is welcome to come along and enjoy the fun and games on offer and also anyone considering finding a care home is welcome to have a look around at the facilities at Montgomery House.
For more information about Montgomery House, see coveragecareservices.co.uk or email: enquiry@coveragecareservices.co.uk.
By Nicky Spencer - Contributor