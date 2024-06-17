Shropshire Star
Care home opening its doors for open day and summer fair

Coverage Care's Montgomery House in Sundorne, Shrewsbury will be hosting its annual summer fair and open day on Saturday, 6 July, between 11am and 1pm.

Montgomery House, Shrewsbury

Everyone is welcome to come along and enjoy the fun and games on offer and also anyone considering finding a care home is welcome to have a look around at the facilities at Montgomery House.

For more information about Montgomery House, see coveragecareservices.co.uk or email: enquiry@coveragecareservices.co.uk.

By Nicky Spencer - Contributor

