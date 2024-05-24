Town council receives award in national scheme

The award recognises that the council works beyond its legal obligations, leading its communities and continuously seeks opportunities to improve and develop even further.

The award scheme report highlighted the council’s high standards of operation and in particular “the incredible work you’re doing with youth provision, addressing social isolation and what sounds like a wonderful idea with the ‘Letters to Heaven’ post box in the cemetery.”

The Local Council Award Scheme is a peer assessed programme that has been designed to both provide encouragement to those councils at the beginning of their improvement journeys, as well as promote and recognise councils that are at the cutting edge of the sector.

The Mayor of Oswestry, Councillor Mike Isherwood received the award from the President of the Shropshire Association of Local Councils Councillor Katrina Baker at the Council’s Annual Meeting on May 13.

Councillor Isherwood said: “I am delighted to accept this award on behalf of my fellow Councillors and the council staff. I am particularly pleased that our work to support Oswestry’s young people has been recognised.”

In terms of the future, the council is reviewing ways in which it can keep on improving its offer to the local community and welcomes input from local people and partners on this.

Oswestry Town Council and other local councils like it, are at the front line of the Government’s localism agenda and are doing as much as they can to delivery services whilst being efficient and cost-effective. Currently the Council provides a range of services from allotments to youth services, and free bus services to major events.

By Lois Winstanley - Contributor