Gallery unveils 'mini masterpieces' with a Shropshire theme

This theme has enabled younger people to discover what makes Shropshire unique for them. With nearly 600 entries, the gallery has seen an assortment of artwork, ranging from personal memories to family and pets. The ‘Mini Masterpieces’ competition brings together a diverse range of artwork that expresses various perspectives of Shropshire. Each postcard has explored a new dimension of creativity, as the exhibition features a dynamic range of mixed mediums. ‘Mini Masterpieces’ has provided a unique opportunity for young art enthusiasts to experience a broad spectrum of artistic expressions.

This experience will be an excellent opportunity for the Gateway Gallery to celebrate the upcoming Shrewsbury Arts Trail throughout the summer months. Mini Masterpieces has enabled further diversity in the art trail, celebrating a younger community's creative talent, skill, and dedication.

The gallery received an overwhelming number of entries. "It's truly inspiring to see such a wonderful outpouring of creativity from children across Shropshire.” Said Kate Taylor, who is overseeing the exhibition. “Their enthusiasm shines through, and these colours are going to bounce off the walls! I can’t wait to see them all up in the gallery.”

All entries will be displayed at the Gateway Gallery on Chester Street in Shrewsbury, throughout July and August.

The competition has been organised into five age groups: five to seven, eight, nine, 10 to 11, and 12 to 16. Each category will be awarded prizes based on public votes, and there will also be three Panel’s Choice awards.

Join us at the Gateway Gallery to explore contemporary art by young creators that inspire audiences of all ages. The exhibition opens on Monday, July 1, with free entry, Voting forms can be completed within the gallery.

For more information about Mini Masterpieces visit gatewaygallery.co.uk/mini-masterpieces.

By Kate Taylor - Contributor