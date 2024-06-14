Shropshire brewery shares ‘best bits’ about dads ahead of Father’s Day

Cleobury Mortimer-based Hobsons Brewery offered people the chance to have their father featured on a case of its bottles as part of a unique and bespoke opportunity to mark the special occasion.

It saw people tasked with explaining what they loved most about their dad, before sharing a photo that encapsulated that love – with this photo set to feature on the bottle should they emerge as the winning entrant.

With a raft of submissions received, to help spread the spirit of fatherly affection ahead of Father’s Day, the brewery has shared snippets of the team’s favourites.

The anecdotes include warm words for Bob from Lizzie: “Since I was a little girl my Dad has always been my No.1 supporter. With any venture I decided to make, he would always advise and encourage. My No.1 supporter and the best Dad I could ever wish for.”

Another nomination, Andrew, was proposed by Sam, who, commenting on the content of the submitted picture, said with tongue firmly in cheek: “The purest love in the world is between a Grumpy Dad and the cats he said he never wanted!”

The winning entrant though was Neil, who was nominated by Clare, his partner, and their seven month old daughter, Tilly, saying: “My best bit about my Daddy Neil is he loves cars so much he is already teaching me to drive with my new beep beep toy! I love this photo of us having fun playing cars together.”

With the photos shared on Hobsons social media channels, Neil’s was the most ‘liked’ effort – and, as a result, will subsequently enjoy a gift of the bottles with his image adorning them.

Commenting on the received submissions and the winning entry, Nick Davis, Founder of Hobsons Brewery, said: “Father’s Day is a special occasion that gives us an excuse to show our appreciation and acknowledge the efforts that dads go to to support their families. The idea behind our initiative was to help spread positivity and love around dads in advance of the day – and we felt it only fitting to share some of those sentiments.”

Nick added: “The image of Neil and his daughter Tilly is a lovely one that really encapsulates that fatherly bond – so we’re delighted to be able to create a unique and special case of beer bottles for him to enjoy on the day.”

The brewery’s long established ‘Best Bitter’ which has previously only been available in cask is now produced in bottles for the first time – making Neil’s prize even more unique.

Hobsons Brewery, as a brand, is rooted in the core principles of ‘People, Pints, Planet’- which refers to its community, quality of product and commitment to sustainability, with the Father’s Day initiative tying into its focus on people.

For more information on Hobsons Brewery, please visit: hobsons-brewery.co.uk.

By Lloyd Hughes - Contributor